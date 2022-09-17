(25 News Now) - Tuesday night brought us a big night of volleyball in the Mid-Illini as Metamora hosted Limestone in a battle of conference unbeatens. The Redbirds proved, though, that they’re still the team to beat in the Mid-Illini with a two-set win over the Rockets. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap and Morton topped East Peoria. In the Illini Prairie, IVC picked up a win over Bloomington Central Catholic.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO