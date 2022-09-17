Read full article on original website
25 Sports High School Tuesday - September 20th, 2022
(25 News Now) - Tuesday night brought us a big night of volleyball in the Mid-Illini as Metamora hosted Limestone in a battle of conference unbeatens. The Redbirds proved, though, that they’re still the team to beat in the Mid-Illini with a two-set win over the Rockets. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap and Morton topped East Peoria. In the Illini Prairie, IVC picked up a win over Bloomington Central Catholic.
Galesburg area football: Why is West Central among 8-man football's best?
GALESBURG — This is the week the best teams in Illinois high school football become playoff eligible. All the state's 4-0 teams — like nearby Knoxville — can grab that coveted fifth win just past the halfway point of the season and are guaranteed a spot in postseason play. ...
Pekin, Peoria High and El Paso-Gridley remain unbeaten, Normal West suffers first loss in Week 4
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. Pekin defeated Washington to move to 4-0, the only undefeated team in the Mid-Illini. Peoria High got a win over Normal Community. The Lions are now the only area Big Twelve Conference undefeated team.
