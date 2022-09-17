FNF: Destrehan earns 42-2 statement win over East Ascension
Highlights of Friday’s action between Destrehan and East Ascension Parish featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Destrehan dominated Friday night with a statement 42-2 win over East Ascension.
You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.View more September 16 scores HERE
