7-year-old nearly hit by bullet through home
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial at about 8:30 Sunday night. Kim Posey reports.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding an electric scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Shaul Turner reports. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. 89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden. 90s before another big drop. Warm, sunny start to workweek. Running clinic for people...
Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High
A lockdown at Adams City High School has been lifted and one student is in custody. Katie Orth reports. Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High. Man accused of killing Arvada officer appears before …. What to know about major cool down in Colorado. Unoccupied excavator crashes into...
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver East High School freshman who was shot near school said he went to protect his girlfriend from gunfire when he was shot in the face. Greg Nieto reports.
Shooter barely misses child on computer
A 7-year-old was sitting at home in Centennial using their computer when multiple bullets were shot throughout the neighborhood, one of which pierced into the child's desk. FOX31's Kim Posey is at the scene.
Deputy killed in crash 'passionate' about her work
FOX31 is hearing from those who knew Weld County Sheriff’s deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, from high school friends to coworkers and even a man who says he was locked up at the jail where she worked. Joshua Short reports.
Denver Police at East High School
There is a large police presence at East High School in Denver but no injuries have been reported. Homeless camp fire displaces dozens, worries neighbors. Weeks later, missing diamond ring returned to owner. Officer on leave after train crash hurts detainee. Handgun found, student in custody at Adams City High.
NTSB recommends breathalyzers in every car
DENVER (KDVR) — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending installing a blood alcohol monitoring system in every new car to reduce the number of deaths on highways. NTSB said alcohol is the leading cause of death in the United States. “Technology can prevent the tens of thousands of...
Weeks later, missing diamond ring returned to owner
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away. Weeks later, there’s an incredible update to her story. Nicole Fierro reports.
Parents upset with East High lockdown response
Parents had concerned about a lockdown at Denver East High School. Talya Cunningham reports. Cooler highs in the 60s with excessive rain for mountains. Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says. Boulder County looks to AI for wildfire aid. 20% owe more in bank fees than...
Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in Parker
The Hanger Clinic hosted an amputee running clinic on Sunday at Echo Park Stadium in Parker. Kim Posey reports. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Homeless camp fire displaces dozens, worries neighbors. Spooky images trigger faulty security system. Weeks later, missing diamond ring returned to owner.
The Musical ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata’ Takes to the Mile High City
Sponsored Segment by International Youth Fellowship. It’s September and that means the holidays will be here before we know it. If you’re looking to get into the spirit, ‘Gracias Christmas Cantata,’ a show stopping musical, is coming to the Mile High City soon. GDC teamed Director of IYF Denver, Daniel Jeong, to learn more about the upcoming show, and what are viewers can expect to see!
Why is it taking longer for Denver 911 to pick up?
Emergency calls answered within 15 seconds has dropped significantly over the past two years. Denver 911 Director Andrew Dameron explains the trend, and their plan to fix it.
Boulder middle school teacher aims to involve all students in science research
Recently, three Colorado teachers were chosen for the Advocate Program through the Society for Science. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh spoke with one of the teachers — Erin Mayer from Casey Middle School in Boulder. Jenna will be sharing stories about each of the three teachers over the next few weeks. You can read her past story here.
Sunnyside Supper Club Creates Delicious Detroit Style Pizza in Denver
It looks like you don’t have to travel all way to the Motor City just to eat some of its famed pizza, today we’re showing you a local spot that has mastered the dish! Sunnyside Supper Club is known for its fresh and local ingredients, but the Detroit Style pizza this local restaurant serves up tops charts. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh took to the local spot to try out the pie for herself.
