It looks like you don’t have to travel all way to the Motor City just to eat some of its famed pizza, today we’re showing you a local spot that has mastered the dish! Sunnyside Supper Club is known for its fresh and local ingredients, but the Detroit Style pizza this local restaurant serves up tops charts. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh took to the local spot to try out the pie for herself.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO