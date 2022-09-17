Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
WTRF
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
WTRF
Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
WTRF
Big road trip begins at Portland
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team opens a critical, three-match road trip at No. 13 Portland on Monday, Sept. 19. Kickoff at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex in Portland, Oregon, is set for 10 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with...
WTRF
WVU tennis concludes play in Charlottesville
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped tournament action at the Wahoowa Invitational on Sunday afternoon, at the Virginia Tennis Courts at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia. “This was a great weekend for us to start the fall season,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac...
WTRF
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
WTRF
WVU offense among best in Big 12, NCAA P5
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three games into a new era for the West Virginia offense, and things have gone very well on that side of the football for the Mountaineers. Consistent contributions from playmakers like JT Daniels, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and CJ Donaldson have the WVU offense clicking. Graham Harrell’s offense,...
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WTRF
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
WTRF
West Liberty University kicks-off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on September 15, and West Liberty University has events lined up for the next few weeks until October 15 to celebrate and educate. Spanish Professor Dr. Felipe Rojas is Chilean and understands what is means for students of other...
WTRF
Brooke County Fair wraps up after three days of sunshine and good attendance
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The fair, at Brooke Hills Park, started Friday and featured everything from pony rides to a pie-eating contest to a demolition derby. One event at the county extension booth was called fender blenders, where kids—or adults—could create their own smoothies by using pedal power.
