Benton, LA

FNF: Newman wins 54-52 shootout with Benton Friday night

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Benton and Newman featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman wins a Friday night shootout with Benton, 54-52.

The Greenies trailed the Tigers 32-14 at the half.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Greenies head coach Nelson Stewart spoke with FNF after the game:

View more September 16 scores HERE

WGNO

WGNO

