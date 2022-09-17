ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

FNF: De La Salle defeats St. Paul’s 16-14 Friday night at Yulman Stadium

By Kylee Bond
Highlights of Friday’s action between St. Paul’s and De La Salle featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

De La Salle defeated St. Paul’s, 16-14 Friday night at Yulman Stadium.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

View more September 16 scores HERE

