Midland, MI

abc12.com

HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
WNEM

Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan takes action against Lockhart Chemical after Flint River oil spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company behind a massive oil spill in the Flint River earlier this summer must immediately stop using underground water disposal systems. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an order Monday requiring Lockhart Chemical to cease the use of underground wastewater and stormwater systems immediately. All...
FLINT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Planning Commission approves Chipotle rezoning request

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request for a new Chipotle restaurant in the downtown area. The approval Monday night involves a vacant lot at Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue behind the Rite Aid in the downtown area. Some neighbors are concerned about the possible traffic on Bush Avenue.
GRAND BLANC, MI

