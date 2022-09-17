Read full article on original website
HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
Phil Eich wants to tell your story to the world. This is his.
BAY CITY, MI — Phil Eich may need a breather after this. The Bay City resident is accustomed to being the storyteller; to conducting the interview. When the tables are turned, and Eich is finished answering questions for this profile, he concedes the reversed spotlight can feel exhausting for an introvert like him.
Michigan takes action against Lockhart Chemical after Flint River oil spill
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company behind a massive oil spill in the Flint River earlier this summer must immediately stop using underground water disposal systems. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an order Monday requiring Lockhart Chemical to cease the use of underground wastewater and stormwater systems immediately. All...
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
Resident’s Concerns Lead to New Adjusted Plans for Grand Blanc Golf Course
Grand Blanc resident's aren't backing down on having their voices heard regarding the future of the now abandoned golf course on Perry Road. Once again the plans for the former The Jewel will be presented, and locals are ready to respond. Back in January that the new owners of The...
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
Powers Catholic High School names new president
FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported accident and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the water near Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Grand Blanc Planning Commission approves Chipotle rezoning request
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request for a new Chipotle restaurant in the downtown area. The approval Monday night involves a vacant lot at Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue behind the Rite Aid in the downtown area. Some neighbors are concerned about the possible traffic on Bush Avenue.
