Colorado State

KDVR.com

NTSB recommends breathalyzers in every car

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending installing a blood alcohol monitoring system in every new car to reduce the number of deaths on highways. NTSB said alcohol is the leading cause of death in the United States. “Technology can prevent the tens of thousands of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say

CHICAGO (WGN) — Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in Chicago around 1 p.m. Monday and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition.”
CHICAGO, IL
KDVR.com

Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
KDVR.com

Big Get: Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards with KOA Colorado joins Colorado Sports Night. Cooler highs in the 60s with excessive rain for mountains. Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says. 20% owe more in bank fees than what’s in their account. South border migrant encounters at all-time high.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hawai’i Tourism Authority Tells GDC About the Hidden Treasures of Hawaii

When you think of a great vacation destination Hawaii is probably near the top of your list! But did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures on the islands are not found in any guidebook? The President and CEO of Hawai’i Tourism Authority, John De Fries talked with GDC Host Spencer Thomas, about the amazing hidden treasures Hawaii has to offer.
HAWAII STATE
KDVR.com

Is the pandemic over? Hard to tell, Herlihy says

DENVER (KDVR) — Is the pandemic over? President Joe Biden thinks so. He said so Sunday night in a primetime interview. Now that comment has people asking what it means for Coloradans. Experts say it is too soon to tell if that’s true yet. “You know, I think...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat

CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a...
GEORGIA STATE
KDVR.com

Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE

