ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago

Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
MONMOUTH, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg Jr./Sr. High School open house planned Friday, Sept. 23

GALESBURG — The public is invited to an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the remodeled Galesburg Junior Senior High School. "The construction crews have been the central vision at the Galesburg Junior Senior High School Campus over the past couple of years," a release from the school district said. "Now it is time to seethe completed building for yourself.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Football
Galesburg, IL
Sports
City
Quincy, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Geneseo, IL
Sports
Geneseo, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Football
City
Peoria Heights, IL
City
Princeville, IL
City
Sterling, IL
City
Sherrard, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Knox County fifth graders will converge on Lake Story for Outdoor Education Day

GALESBURG — The annual fifth Grade Outdoor Education Day will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lake Storey in Galesburg. More than 50 volunteer presenters will greet over 500 fifth grade students from Knox County Schools and their teachers while they rotate through eight different stations on outdoor and environmental education topics throughout the day.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning

GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#American Football
aledotimesrecord.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE− A 20-year-old Chillicothe man was identified by the Peoria County coroner as having died in a crash early Sunday morning. Coroner Jamie Harwood said Randy G. Rhodes, Jr., who lived on North Azbell Street, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and died instantly. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies...
CHILLICOTHE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy