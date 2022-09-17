Read full article on original website
District 205 September report: Who is coming, going and moving within Galesburg schools?
GALESBURG — Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Sept. 12, meeting:
Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
Galesburg Jr./Sr. High School open house planned Friday, Sept. 23
GALESBURG — The public is invited to an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the remodeled Galesburg Junior Senior High School. "The construction crews have been the central vision at the Galesburg Junior Senior High School Campus over the past couple of years," a release from the school district said. "Now it is time to seethe completed building for yourself.
Churchill offers Galesburg police chance at active-shooter training in a school setting
GALESBURG — While the city of Galesburg is still deciding what to do with the former Churchill Junior High, the city police found use for the building. The Galesburg Police Department completed its annual active-shooter training inside the Churchill Junior High School building the week of Sept. 5. Galesburg...
Where will the new Galesburg community center be? Decision expected by end of October
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council will review four possible locations for a new community center during an upcoming Sept. 26 work session. The four options will be presented by the Farnsworth Group, a Peoria-based engineering and architecture firm the council hired in June to create a “master plan” for a new community center.
Knox County fifth graders will converge on Lake Story for Outdoor Education Day
GALESBURG — The annual fifth Grade Outdoor Education Day will be 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lake Storey in Galesburg. More than 50 volunteer presenters will greet over 500 fifth grade students from Knox County Schools and their teachers while they rotate through eight different stations on outdoor and environmental education topics throughout the day.
Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning
GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE− A 20-year-old Chillicothe man was identified by the Peoria County coroner as having died in a crash early Sunday morning. Coroner Jamie Harwood said Randy G. Rhodes, Jr., who lived on North Azbell Street, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and died instantly. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies...
