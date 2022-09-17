ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis to host Horizon League championship games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Horizon League basketball championship games will be held in Indianapolis for the next three years. The league announced an extended partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission Tuesday to keep the event at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the fairgrounds through 2026. Indianapolis has hosted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Crumbling stairs among $7M in fixes for Soldiers & Sailors Monument

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington police searching for armed person hiding in sewer system

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police near Indiana University’s campus are searching for an armed suspect who is barricaded in an underground sewer system. Indiana University Bloomington says an armed subject has entered the storm drain off campus near First and Walnut streets. The Indiana University Police Department says it is not an active-shooter situation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton Heights School district fully staffed with bus drivers

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Heights school district is fully staffed with bus drivers despite other central Indiana school districts facing driver shortages. Of the 2,291 students that Hamilton Heights serves, around 1,200 students ride the bus during the week for school. For the last two weeks, the public school district serving northern Hamilton County hasn’t had to worry about not being able to get their kids to and from school.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in sewers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle has been apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington. Indiana University police say the suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue on Tuesday and was to be transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

INDOT: Crews work toward December opening of the North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for stolen truck with 2-year-old in back seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a theft of a pick-up truck that happened Tuesday morning. Police say a 2-year-old is inside the truck. Police say it happened around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the 3400 block of North Emerson Ave. They say a 2006 red...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

EB I-70 reopens after fatal semi crash near Knightstown

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Knightstown are closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash involving two semitrucks, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m., a westbound semitruck crossed the median for unknown reasons near mile marker 116 and...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

All lanes of EB I-70 closed near Knightstown due to semi crash

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Knightstown are closed Tuesday morning due to a “very serious crash,” according to a tweet by Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan. A crash involving a semi has blocked all lanes of the interstate at mile marker...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a semitruck on the city’s near-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police found Marion Juarez-Argueta, 31, injured on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive near 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds suspect in theft of truck with 2-year-old inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Around 10...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion

CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the near west side of Indy Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., police found a man shot inside a home in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, just east of Tibbs Ave. and 10th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

