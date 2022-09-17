Mr. Robert John Pavlicek, 64, of Gamaliel, Arkansas, passed away on September 16, 2022. Robert was born March 14, 1958, in Sealy, Texas to Robert and Fannie Mae Pavlicek. Robert enjoyed playing golf with his son Landon and alongside his friends from the Mens Golf Association. As well as fishing, hunting, farming, and cooking up new dishes. He always loved doing it all, with the company of his family. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 16 years.

GAMALIEL, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO