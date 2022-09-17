Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Mountain Home volleyball falls in battle of state ranked teams
In a battle of state ranked teams and co-conference leaders in the 5A West, the Mountain Home High School volleyball team lost at Greenwood Tuesday night 3-1. The Lady Bulldogs won by scores of 25-10, 24-26, 25-23 and 25-22. The Lady Bombers are now 7-2 overall and 4-1 in conference...
KTLO
MHCA, Flippin, Valley Springs among Tuesday volleyball winners
In other high school volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy picked up a pair of wins at Bakersfield. In the high school match, the Lady Eagles won by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-21. For Mountain Home Christian, Kenna Riley had 15 kills and three digs, Caroline Robinson finished with four kills and Maddy Simmons had 17 assists.
KTLO
MH golf teams to host conference tourney
The Mountain Home High School golf teams will be on the home course to start their run in the postseason. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host the 5A-West Conference Tournament Wednesday morning. The shotgun start is scheduled for 8.
KTLO
Both Viola teams, Yellville-Summit boys claim golf district championships
It was a successful day for both Viola teams and the Yellville-Summit boys as all three claimed district golf championships. Viola was the host school for the 1A-2 District Tournament at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain at Horseshoe Bend, and for the first time in school history, both teams won a district championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Cotter volleyball teams split at Alpena
It was mixed results for the Cotter volleyball teams Monday night at Alpena. Cotter fell in the senior high match 3-2, losing by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 15-25 and 13-15. The Lady Warriors are now 0-9 on the season. Cotter was led by Katlynn Wagoner with 10 digs and...
KTLO
MHJH volleyball swept at home by Marion
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost all three matches at home Tuesday night against Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers lost by scores of 18-25 and 19-25. Their record is now 7-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Marion won the junior high J.V. match 25-19 and 25-15. Mountain...
KTLO
Flippin among golf teams to play Tuesday in conference tournaments
The postseason continues Tuesday for high school golf in Arkansas. Flippin, Bergman and Valley Springs will take part in the 3A-1 Conference Tournament hosted by Lincoln. The Tournament will be at the Creeks Golf and RV Resort in Cave Springs. Salem is the host school for the 3A-2 Conference Tournament....
KTLO
Melbourne girls claim 3A-2 District golf title
The 3A-2 District Golf Tournament was played Tuesday at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne with the Melbourne girls and Harding Academy boys winning the titles. The Lady Bearkatz had a team total of 266 to finish 25 strokes ahead of Salem. Melbourne’s Sophie Love was medalist with an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Greenwood
Volleyball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, and the Mountain Home High School team has a long road trip for a 5A-West outing at Greenwood. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Mountain Home’s three junior high teams will wrap up their current...
KTLO
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS at Harrison
The Tuesday tennis schedule includes Mountain Home on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Harrison Country Club. Also in Harrison, Mountain View and Valley Springs will compete on the city courts.
KTLO
J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside
The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
KTLO
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard, 95, Calico Rock (Roller)
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard went to her heavenly home on September 16, 2022. Billie was born September 13, 1927 in Independence Co. to William Daniel Hart and Cannie Elizabeth Byler Hart. On April 3, 1948, Billie married James Madison (Jim) Clinkingbeard at the Baptist parsonage on College Street in Mountain Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Ken Williams, 62, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Chief Ken Williams of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Chief Williams died Friday in Fayetteville.
KTLO
ArDOT to hold meeting on MH bridge project
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home to the public. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 at East Side Baptist Church. The...
KTLO
3rd Annual Party on the Hill this Saturday in Theodosia
The 3rd annual Party on the Hill, a benefit for injured service members and veterans, will take place Saturday, starting with a new 9-hole scramble golf tournament at Lost Woods Golf Course, followed by music, dinner, and an auction at 79 Ashlynn Acres Lane in Theodosia. Debbie Daniels, organizer for...
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home
Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
KTLO
Robert Pavlicek, Jr., 64, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Robert John Pavlicek, 64, of Gamaliel, Arkansas, passed away on September 16, 2022. Robert was born March 14, 1958, in Sealy, Texas to Robert and Fannie Mae Pavlicek. Robert enjoyed playing golf with his son Landon and alongside his friends from the Mens Golf Association. As well as fishing, hunting, farming, and cooking up new dishes. He always loved doing it all, with the company of his family. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 16 years.
KTLO
Grandma’s House to host ragball tourney
An event is coming up this weekend to support a local children’s advocacy center. The “You’re Safe at Grandma’s House” Benefit Ragball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Keller Park in Mountain Home. The day begins at 8 with registration, and games begin an hour...
KTLO
Minor earthquake reported in Carroll County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southeastern Carroll County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 9.2 miles south-southwest of Alpena Monday morning at 5:18. The location is also 15.7 miles west-southwest of Harrison and 33 miles south-southwest of Branson. Experts say normally, earthquakes...
Comments / 0