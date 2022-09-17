Read full article on original website
Alexander Gilyard
4d ago
what y'all talking about...ggg won both fights...if u really know boxing 🥊
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson predicts Haney beats Lomachenko
By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson believes that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will beat Vasyl Lomachenko when the time comes for them to battle it out. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) still needs to take care of his rematch with former unified 135-lb champion George Kamboso Jr next month on October 15th, but that fight is seen as just a formality for the unbeaten champ.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Dana White Shares Horrific Images of Gregory Rodrigues Cut After UFC Vegas 60
Gregory Rodrigues scored an impressive second-round TKO over Chidi Njokuani despite having his head split open in the bout’s opening moments at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday night. In one of the first exchanges of the contest, Njokuani landed a perfectly-placed knee that rocked Rodrigues early on. Able to...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin admits “tactical mistake to start slow”
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) says he made a “tactical mistake” by waiting too long to get his offense started against Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Golovkin didn’t start fighting with any kind of aggression...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
BoxingNews24.com
Maxi Hughes faces Kid Galahad LIVE on DAZN this Saturday
Maxi Hughes has told Kid Galahad to prepare for life after boxing as he defends his IBO World Lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). TICKETS ARE ON SALE FROM THE MOTORPOINT ARENA WEBSITE. Hughes (25-2-2, 5...
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez isn’t making improvements says Abel Sanchez
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez says he sees no improvement in the game of Canelo Alvarez from this fight to his previous one against Dmitry Bivol. Sanchez feels that the 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has become very repetitive without any “variation.”. Sanchez didn’t...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
FOX Sports
Canelo-GGG underwhelms, but boxing has more punches to throw
LAS VEGAS (AP) — If you know a lifelong boxing fan, chances are you know somebody with rosy retrospection. That's the term for the psychological phenomenon that leads people to believe the past was much better than the present. Rosy retrospection inflicts many people who closely watched the boxing...
