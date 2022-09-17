Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Husker legend Jordan Larson to join in-state NAIA program's coaching staff
Former Nebraska volleyball star Jordan Larson will be working with the Midland volleyball program on a part-time basis as a volunteer assistant coach, the program announced Tuesday. Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last...
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
WOWT
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
3 News Now
WATCH: Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says offensive tempo will slow down to help the defense
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the firing of Erik Chinander as the defensive coordinator for the Huskers, Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is addressing the press in Lincoln on Tuesday. Joseph said on Sunday: “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska’s coaching graveyard
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy says the Nebraska job has been the football equivalent of the Amityville horror house.
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
News Channel Nebraska
Roy Nider, 85, of Pawnee City
Roy Nider was born on September 21, 1936 in Waterville, Kansas to Vernon Lawrence and Emma (Henrich) Nider. Roy spent his childhood in Blue Rapids, Kansas where he was one of seven children and graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Noland) Nider on July 28, 1956. Roy then worked multiple jobs including owning gas stations in Manhattan and Clay Center, Kansas and working as an engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation until 1972.
Loss to Oklahoma proved that Scott Frost was least of Cornhuskers problems
Oklahoma’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers demonstrated to everyone that Nebraska football’s troubles extend well beyond Scott Frost. One week after sacking Frost as head coach, the Nebraska football team appeared to be in shambles against longtime Big Eight opponent Oklahoma. It was the culmination of a tumultuous...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings College Homecoming Court, events announced
HASTINGS, NE - Hastings College continues celebrating its 140th year during homecoming festivities this week. The College is hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, September 22, in the Barrett Alumni Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This event will include recognition by the Hastings Chamber of Commerce at 4:45 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
News Channel Nebraska
Gilbert M. Earl, 74, Nebr. City
Gilbert M. Earl, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City. Gilbert McKay Earl was born on March 6, 1948 at the family home in rural Hamburg, IA; the son of Cordy Joe and Fannie May (Fleming) Earl. He attended school in Sidney, IA.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
