Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

NBC Sports

Why Ramos' latest Giants audition lasted just two games

It was a huge surprise when the Giants called Heliot Ramos up from Triple-A on the first weekend of the season, but it was all part of a plan they felt could set him up for a breakthrough 2022 season. Coming off a promising spring, Ramos was promoted early so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom outlines compelling long-term vision for Red Sox

Practically since the day he arrived with a don't-call-it-a-mandate to trade MVP Mookie Betts, Chaim Bloom has faced questions over his priorities. Did he want to build a farm system or a big league winner? Would he ever spend significantly on players, be they free agents or his own? Would his Red Sox operate like big-market behemoths or bargain hunters?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season

Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win

After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished

The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lindor’s slam caps Mets’ comeback in 7-5 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE – Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday. Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
