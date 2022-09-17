Read full article on original website
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
Marlins’ Jon Berti closing in on stolen base title. Plus updates on Wendle, Garcia
The National League stolen base title in nearly in Jon Berti’s grasp.
Luis Cessa, Reds subdue Cardinals
Luis Cessa and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the visiting Cincinnati Reds recorded a 3-0 win over the
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call."I really didn't want to do it, especially, we're losing. It's a solo shot," he said, recalling how his home run leading off the ninth inning only cut the Yankees' deficit to three runs.READ MORE: Aaron Judge hits 60th homer, within 1 of Maris' AL recordEleven minutes...
Bucs veterans Josh Wells, Giovani Bernard headed to injured reserve
TAMPA — Not coincidentally, the team with the NFL’s oldest roster also has one of its oldest injury reports. The Bucs on Wednesday placed 31-year-old backup offensive tackle Josh Wells (calf) and 30-year-old backup running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next four weeks. The news comes a day after the Tampa Bay Times confirmed that veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, 32, could miss up to a month with a plantar fascia tear in his left foot.
