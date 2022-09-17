Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup
“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cannabis dispensary eyes new market with expansion into eastern Santa Rosa
A local marijuana dispensary is seeking to expand its footprint into eastern Santa Rosa with a new location. Jane Dispensary, which has a shop on Armory Road near Santa Rosa Junior College, plans to open a second location in a vacant 2000-square-foot commercial space on Highway 12 just east of Brush Creek Trail.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
sonomastatestar.com
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
ultimatemaitai.com
California Gold: Cocktails in San Rafael
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. Finally made it out to California Gold, a beer and cocktail bar in downtown San Rafael. Located in a historic building, there are tons of retro accoutrements and nods to California history.
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
sonomacountygazette.com
Penngrove’s Community Clubhouse celebrates 100 years
Just as I was getting my head around the 5-year anniversary of the Tubbs fire: Earthquake! The hits just keep on happening, don’t they? Let’s all review our emergency plans and packs. The Community Clubhouse is turning 100. There is a BIG open house planned for next March...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa, CA)
According to the Santa Rosa Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Rosa on Monday. The crash happened in the area of Todd Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
NBC Los Angeles
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
marinlocalnews.com
Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region
An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin's water district reservoirs 106% of normal
On Sunday, Mount Tamalpais and the surrounding towns got more than an inch of rain. Instead of that all being soaked into the parched earth, a lot of it got into the reservoirs of Mt. Tam's watershed. Now, despite three hard drought years, Marin's reservoirs are 106% of their historical average for this date due.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Poisoned food, Goldilocks and porch pirates
Poison: A resident on Cazneau Avenue said a neighbor is putting out dead fish and bowls of dog food that he suspects is poisoned. Police responded. Goldilocks: A heavy woman, who was said to be homeless and wearing a pink tank top, was found in the bedroom of a citizen’s apartment on Bridgeway. Police were called and determined it was actually a roommate dispute.
