WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Diving into the News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll
(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more. When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a...
This Week in CT: Interview with GOP candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski
(WTNH) – There are about seven weeks left until Election Day and we’re taking a look at the governor’s race. GOP candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski sat down with Dennis House for an interview. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Health Headlines: Is Conn. seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Plus, are we seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalization in Connecticut, and what do we need to know about West Nile encephalitis?. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale...
State law enforcement pushing for mental health services and support
CONN. (WTNH) — There’s a major push to give first responders more support when it comes to mental health care. During a private meeting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal met with several local law enforcement leaders to discuss the urgent need for care for first responders. According to the National...
This Week in CT: Drought may have an impact of the fall foliage
(WTNH) – This week marks the first week of fall and many Connecticut businesses are hoping for a good season. Months of hot, dry weather may have an impact on that. News 8’s Kent Pierce has a look at how the deepening drought could affect tourism and Connecticut’s beloved foliage.
Music in CT: Ringo Starr, The B-52’s to rock the stage this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary Sir Ringo Starr and new-wave superstars of The B-52’s are set to rock the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of acts stopping in the state this week:. Monday, September 19 — Sunday, September 25. Ricky Montgomery | Sept. 20: Toad’s...
