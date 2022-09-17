Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Darke county runners find success under the stars in Troy
TROY — It was a night filled with running at Troy High School as they hosted the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 17. Races started late in the evening and didn’t finish until late in the night. The junior high girls started the event off. Clair Rammel from...
Daily Advocate
WOAC teams play last regular season match at Beechwood
ARCANUM — The last regular season match was played at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 19. Arcanum High School boys’ golf team took on Tri-Village High School while the girls took on Tri-Village and Ansonia High School. The boys played in a close match to end conference play....
Daily Advocate
Lady Hawks sweep Union City for seventh win in last eight games
UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School is on a tear right now. Since losing to Franklin Monroe on Sept. 1, The Lady Hawks are 7-1. Their seventh win during this eight game stretch came on Sept. 19 against Union City High School. Head coach Nancy Whitted said the...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Warrant for arrest issued in case of YMCA basketball game assault
LIMA — Quintez Burns, charged with felonious assault for an altercation that took place during a basketball game at the Lima YMCA earlier this year that left one man seriously injured, failed to appear at his jury trial Monday morning. According to court documents, Allen County Common Pleas Court...
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
1017thepoint.com
SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING
(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party’s annual Pig Roast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m., at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Youth Building. This annual tradition is an important one for Darke County, as voters can come to meet local, statewide, and national candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Come and enjoy a free barbeque dinner, served by local Republican elected officials— tickets are not required, but encouraged, and can be obtained from any local Republican official. Please contact Katie DeLand with any questions at 937-424-7086.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
dayton.com
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
Lanes clear after crash on I-70 WB
According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound are blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash.
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered
A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
UPDATE: Firefighter flown to Ohio State hospital after fire engine involved in rollover crash
UPDATE (11:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): The family of the driver says he was hospitalized with a broken ankle. He has also already gone through one surgery and a second surgery has been scheduled for later this week. 13 News also learned that he is a well-respected former fire chief out of Lancaster, Ohio […]
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
sent-trib.com
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found
Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
