Stanton picks up a pair of wins over Wisner-Pilger and Pender
WISNER, Neb. — The Stanton volleyball team defeated both Wisner-Pilger and Pender in Tuesday's East Husker Conference triangular on Sept. 20th. The Lady Mustangs won their first contest over Wisner-Pilger 2-0, followed by a 3-1 win over Pender in the second match.
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
Paddlers to stop in Sioux City during fundraising trip down Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Nearly two dozen paddlers will stop in Sioux City on a trip down the Missouri River later today. The journey is a fundraiser for Removing the Barriers and their Stirring Waters project. A water park in central Florida, accessible to people with disabilities. The group...
RIVER BEND BUSINESS PARK: New North Sioux City expansion gets its official name
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A new business park development near the North Sioux City Airport has a new name. North Sioux City held a naming contest for the new park and the city council was given the final say when it came to naming the development. The council...
Iowa DOT gets green light for new interchange on I-29 south of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's a project that's been in the works for a decade and is still the better part of another decade away from being finished, but it's one crucial step closer, now. The Federal Highway Administration has given the Iowa Dept. of Transportation the green light...
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
Archery, glamping tents and more at Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo
PONCA, Neb. — It was a fun weekend to go and explore the great outdoors at Ponca State Park, near Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri River Outdoor Expo happened at the park on Sept. 17 & 18th, a family-friendly event that creates the perfect atmosphere for folks to try fishing, archery, shooting, kayaking and so much more.
Plymouth County issues burn ban
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed Plymouth County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in Plymouth County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20th. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building, which was constructed in...
New mural to be added to West 7th Street honoring Estrellas de Jalisco dancers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new mural is being added to West 7th Street in the coming weeks. An Omaha-based artist David Manzanares started the artwork on September 17th and hopes to finish it in two weeks. The mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street and will be visible from Hamilton Blvd. The mural will include a visual representation of dancers from Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.
Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75
LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
Annette Schnee's brother shares emotions after murderer convicted in 40-year cold case
SLOAN, Iowa — Forty years after her murder, Annette Schnee's family finally has closure. The brother of 21-year-old Annette Schnee is sharing his story, and his sister's, just days after the conclusion of a trial that is sending her killer to prison for the rest of his life. Annette...
Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair highlights uniqueness within the Siouxland community
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of Siouxlanders packed the Sioux City Convention Center celebrating everything that makes Siouxland unique. The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair brings together the dozens of cultures, communities and groups that make Siouxland unique, with art, music, dance and food. "Well I see a lot...
Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university was teaching classmates about one of their most important civil rights on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table in honor of National Voter Registration Day, making it quick and easy for students to get registered to vote in Woodbury County.
