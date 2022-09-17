SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new mural is being added to West 7th Street in the coming weeks. An Omaha-based artist David Manzanares started the artwork on September 17th and hopes to finish it in two weeks. The mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street and will be visible from Hamilton Blvd. The mural will include a visual representation of dancers from Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.

