ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Stanton picks up a pair of wins over Wisner-Pilger and Pender

WISNER, Neb. — The Stanton volleyball team defeated both Wisner-Pilger and Pender in Tuesday's East Husker Conference triangular on Sept. 20th. The Lady Mustangs won their first contest over Wisner-Pilger 2-0, followed by a 3-1 win over Pender in the second match.
WISNER, NE
siouxlandnews.com

O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hinton, IA
City
Bronson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Lawton, IA
Sports
City
Lawton, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
siouxlandnews.com

Archery, glamping tents and more at Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. — It was a fun weekend to go and explore the great outdoors at Ponca State Park, near Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri River Outdoor Expo happened at the park on Sept. 17 & 18th, a family-friendly event that creates the perfect atmosphere for folks to try fishing, archery, shooting, kayaking and so much more.
PONCA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth County issues burn ban

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed Plymouth County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in Plymouth County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#American Football#Rebels
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20th. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building, which was constructed in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

New mural to be added to West 7th Street honoring Estrellas de Jalisco dancers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new mural is being added to West 7th Street in the coming weeks. An Omaha-based artist David Manzanares started the artwork on September 17th and hopes to finish it in two weeks. The mural will be located on the west side of 809-11 West 7th Street and will be visible from Hamilton Blvd. The mural will include a visual representation of dancers from Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75

LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university was teaching classmates about one of their most important civil rights on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table in honor of National Voter Registration Day, making it quick and easy for students to get registered to vote in Woodbury County.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy