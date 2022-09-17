Read full article on original website
ACC relocating headquarters to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it will relocate its league headquarters from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charlotte, starting in 2023. The decision to leave Greensboro for the Queen City was unanimous, according to the announcement from the ACC's Board of Directors, which represents all...
Big changes could provide 'drama' as Quail Hollow transforms for Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For patrons, and players, the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club looks, feels and plays a lot differently than past events. The most notable change is the famed Green Mile. Known in most events like the Wells Fargo Championship as a feared finishing stretch of holes...
Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
This is what the purple train in NoDa is for
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A purple and yellow passenger train appeared Sunday in a railroad siding in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Company Engine 271 and passenger cars are parked on a siding track near 34th Street. Among the train cars: An open-air car with high-top tables, and two first-class passenger cars.
App State freshman wins free tuition with College GameDay sign: 'I'm still kind of speechless'
BOONE, N.C. — An Appalachian State University freshman from Gastonia will now get free tuition for one year after winning an ESPN College GameDay poster contest Saturday. Zackary Carr was one of three students selected to win the tuition prize live on ESPN as the network broadcasted from the school's game against Troy Saturday.
Levine Children’s Hospital is getting a new putting green for patients
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new putting green is opening at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, courtesy of the Presidents Cup. The international golf competition, which comes to Charlotte tomorrow, will leave a lasting legacy for a special group of kids. “It’ll be really cool just to see patients...
Man killed in Salisbury shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
West Charlotte High School celebrates new building with dedication ceremony
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools kicked off a dozen dedication ceremonies for new schools and new buildings on existing school campuses. The first ceremony was held Monday morning at West Charlotte High School, dedicating the school's new building that opened earlier this year. West Charlotte High School, which opened in 1938, is one of Charlotte's oldest public schools.
The Scavenger hunt is on: "100 Tiny Things" invades Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CIAF. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning our coverage of the Charlotte International Arts Festival continued. Joining us today to talk about "100 Tiny Things" were Kelle Stall and Annie Koch.
The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant. Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022. Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:. "At Greg and...
Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
Everything you need to know to check your voter registration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. There is a...
Skeptical of North Carolina's voting system? Come check it out yourself
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Want to go on the road with Verify? This could be your chance to get your election questions answered with our Verify team. With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, WCNC Charlotte's Verify team is looking for a person who is willing to join to get behind-the-scenes access to Mecklenburg County's voting procedures.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners takes next step in county-wide reappraisal process
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve guidelines by which all property values in the county are assessed. It's one of the final steps in the reappraisal process of all 400,000 properties in the county. The county has been working on reassessing...
Gaston County employees hold rally, walk-in at Monday's Board of Education meeting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County school employees made their voices heard at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting on Monday. In a post on social media, NCAE President Pam Miller called for students, parents and concerned citizens to participate in a rally and walk-in at the BOE meeting Monday evening.
After a security K9 detected something in a trash can near the Spectrum Center, CMPD said no threat was found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said there was no threat near the Spectrum Center in Uptown Tuesday night after a K-9 detected something in a trash can near the arena. An investigation was underway in Uptown in the area of College, Brevard and Caldwell streets Tuesday night, with CMPD...
Single dad says he's paying over $3,000 a month to stay in a hotel due to a lack of affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The affordable housing crisis in Charlotte growing more and more urgent for families still struggling to make ends meet. Christopher Gause, a single father to four children, said he is desperate to find a stable and cost-effective place to call home. After the family's apartment home...
Medic: Person seriously injured after being hit by train in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic. It happened Monday night in the 4300 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road, which is near Brookshire Boulevard, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Charlotte
Ovens Auditorium is hosting the traveling Wheel of Fortune LIVE! show on Monday.
What you need to know about the large consignment sale in Mooresville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say necessity is the mother of invention, and one Charlotte-area mom's creative way to earn money after losing her corporate job has turned into one of the most significant consignment sales in the Southeast. The Green Jeans Consignment Sale is run by moms for moms,...
