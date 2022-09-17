ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

ACC relocating headquarters to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it will relocate its league headquarters from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charlotte, starting in 2023. The decision to leave Greensboro for the Queen City was unanimous, according to the announcement from the ACC's Board of Directors, which represents all...
WCNC

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
WCNC

This is what the purple train in NoDa is for

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A purple and yellow passenger train appeared Sunday in a railroad siding in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway Company Engine 271 and passenger cars are parked on a siding track near 34th Street. Among the train cars: An open-air car with high-top tables, and two first-class passenger cars.
WCNC

Man killed in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
WCNC

West Charlotte High School celebrates new building with dedication ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools kicked off a dozen dedication ceremonies for new schools and new buildings on existing school campuses. The first ceremony was held Monday morning at West Charlotte High School, dedicating the school's new building that opened earlier this year. West Charlotte High School, which opened in 1938, is one of Charlotte's oldest public schools.
WCNC

The Scavenger hunt is on: "100 Tiny Things" invades Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CIAF. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning our coverage of the Charlotte International Arts Festival continued. Joining us today to talk about "100 Tiny Things" were Kelle Stall and Annie Koch.
WCNC

The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant. Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022. Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:. "At Greg and...
WCNC

Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
WCNC

Everything you need to know to check your voter registration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. There is a...
