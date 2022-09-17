CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Want to go on the road with Verify? This could be your chance to get your election questions answered with our Verify team. With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, WCNC Charlotte's Verify team is looking for a person who is willing to join to get behind-the-scenes access to Mecklenburg County's voting procedures.

