ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Unemployment rate in Texas rose slightly in August 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. For the tenth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin. At Westwood, the Round Rock Independent School District said it found alarming graffiti in the bathroom — photos of which spread on social media. That is under investigation, the district said in a letter to parents.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

VoiceBook of Texas has retro phones to spice up your event

LUBBOCK, Texas— The VoiceBook phone allows your guests to leave you a message at your event as an alternative to a traditional guest book. Simply plug the VoiceBook phone in and your guests lift the receiver to hear your greeting and leave you a message.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
everythinglubbock.com

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
ALASKA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Catholic Charities bring awareness to National Kinship month

LUBBOCK, Texas—There are over 250,000 kinship families in the state of Texas. Kinship means family members who are helping raise children who are not biologically theirs. Catholic Charities Kinship program offers support and resources for these families. They offer parent support groups and family engagement activities. Get more information at cclubbock.org, 806-765-8475.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: September 19th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 90°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. A warm evening will transpire into a mild and clear night...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams

Comments / 0

Community Policy