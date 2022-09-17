Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Forest Service’s Lone Star State Handcrew among fire personnel mobilized to support out-of-state wildfire response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Last week, a Texas A&M Forest wildfire handcrew was mobilized to the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. This 20-person crew is supporting the Willamette National Forest on the wildfire burning more than 112,000-acres. The Lone Star State Type II Initial Attack Handcrew is...
Unemployment rate in Texas rose slightly in August 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. For the tenth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin. At Westwood, the Round Rock Independent School District said it found alarming graffiti in the bathroom — photos of which spread on social media. That is under investigation, the district said in a letter to parents.
VoiceBook of Texas has retro phones to spice up your event
LUBBOCK, Texas— The VoiceBook phone allows your guests to leave you a message at your event as an alternative to a traditional guest book. Simply plug the VoiceBook phone in and your guests lift the receiver to hear your greeting and leave you a message.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas hopes to advance research with $49 million in grants
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The state’s cancer research institute just issued $49 million in new research grants. Michelle Le Beau, the scientific chief officer for the Cancer Prevention & Research Institution of Texas (CPRIT), said it sets out to fund the most innovative cancer research to date. “I think...
Catholic Charities bring awareness to National Kinship month
LUBBOCK, Texas—There are over 250,000 kinship families in the state of Texas. Kinship means family members who are helping raise children who are not biologically theirs. Catholic Charities Kinship program offers support and resources for these families. They offer parent support groups and family engagement activities. Get more information at cclubbock.org, 806-765-8475.
KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: September 19th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 90°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. A warm evening will transpire into a mild and clear night...
Texas DPS reminds drivers to put safety first during Child Passenger Safety Week
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to make sure your young passengers are secured properly in order to save lives. Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death among...
Mushrooms are sprouting across Central Texas. Why your pet shouldn’t eat them
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with veterinarian Dr. Sherry Hill about what you should do if your pet eats a...
