Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man

Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too.

Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened by a biker gang.

But according to new reporting by the Tacoma News Tribune, Pierce County authorities are doubling down on their doubts that the teens were ever threatened.

While authorities said McCaw did appear to have ties to questionable biker groups, they said they have yet to uncover any evidence that those gangs threatened either teen.

“At this point, it doesn’t sound like anyone else was actually involved in the killing of our victim,” said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

From the beginning of the case, Davies’ father has insisted that his son and Yoon committed the crime because a biker gang had ordered them to steal something from McCaw’s house.

But even if that did happen, deputies said these teens still face an uphill legal battle.

“It doesn’t really help with the whole homicide portion because they still committed murder. Told us about it, told us more details,” said Moss.

These details are still sending shockwaves through the area.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Davies eventually led investigators to the site where he dumped the weapons connected to the murder.

Detectives say they recovered several weapons there, including a gun with the same type of bullets found at the crime scene.

Both teens are facing several charges, including first and second-degree murder.

