KSAT 12
The important dates Texas voters need to know about for the Nov. 8 election
Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Voters will head to the polls during this 2022 midterm election year to elect representatives from the county level all the way up to U.S. Congress. Here are all of the important dates and key deadlines that voters need to...
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
KSAT 12
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has launched a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying 48 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. The decision comes on the heels of immigration rights groups and Democrats accusing Republicans of exploiting vulnerable migrants for political points by promising them jobs and housing, only to fly them to an island off the coast of Massachusetts that was not warned people needing help were coming.
KSAT 12
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
KSAT 12
How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
KSAT 12
At one last reunion, veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass along their torch
SAN ANTONIO — Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for...
KSAT 12
Texans with unclaimed money could get checks in the mail without having to file a claim
SAN ANTONIO – Texans who have unclaimed money could get checks in the mail without having to file a claim. The Texas Comptroller’s office made the announcement Monday saying the process for sending checks was authorized by Texas House Bill 1514 in 2021. Checks for unclaimed cash will...
KSAT 12
Medical providers roll in to rural communities where health care access is limited
NATALIA, Texas – South Texas Rural Health Services saw an increased need during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to roll in medical services to rural towns where health care is much needed. However, the lack of awareness is still a challenge in these communities.
KSAT 12
KSAT offers free podcasts for you: South Texas Crime Stories, KSAT News Now, 9 @ Night, KSAT Explains and more
KSAT 12 journalists work around the clock to bring you the latest news and accurate information on all the platforms you use, including podcasts. Whether you listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or YouTube, KSAT 12 is bringing you daily, weekly and topical episodes. Simply search for the title of...
KSAT 12
Whataburger sells a guayabera and it’s muy guapo
SAN ANTONIO – For many people, Whataburger is a Texas way of life. One peek at the Whatastore and it’s easy to see that the brand is much bigger than burgers and fries — there is literally something for everyone who eats, breathes and sleeps the Whataburger lifestyle.
KSAT 12
‘Like starting from the bottom again’: San Antonians from Puerto Rico look for ways to help after Fiona slams island
SAN ANTONIO – The impact of Hurricane Fiona, which has devastated the Caribbean and left millions without water or power, is being felt here at home, with many San Antonians from Puerto Rico searching for any updates and ways to help loved ones. “It’s a little stressful having to...
