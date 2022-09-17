ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
KSAT 12

Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has launched a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying 48 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. The decision comes on the heels of immigration rights groups and Democrats accusing Republicans of exploiting vulnerable migrants for political points by promising them jobs and housing, only to fly them to an island off the coast of Massachusetts that was not warned people needing help were coming.
KSAT 12

How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
KSAT 12

Whataburger sells a guayabera and it’s muy guapo

SAN ANTONIO – For many people, Whataburger is a Texas way of life. One peek at the Whatastore and it’s easy to see that the brand is much bigger than burgers and fries — there is literally something for everyone who eats, breathes and sleeps the Whataburger lifestyle.
