White Oak, TX

Play of the Night: Noah Langemeier's one-handed catch

 4 days ago

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Our Week Four Fever Play of the night took us to Bullard where The Brook Hill School faced off against White Oak.

Troup High School dedicates game to Cooper Reid, Tigers win 60-56 against Paul Pewitt

On the first drive of the game, Noah McCown threw a pass to Noah Langemeier who went up and made an amazing one-handed catch.

The Guard would go on to beat White Oak 55-29.

