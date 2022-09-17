Play of the Night: Noah Langemeier’s one-handed catch
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Our Week Four Fever Play of the night took us to Bullard where The Brook Hill School faced off against White Oak.
On the first drive of the game, Noah McCown threw a pass to Noah Langemeier who went up and made an amazing one-handed catch.
The Guard would go on to beat White Oak 55-29.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
