Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Tennessee Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Tennessee Cash” game were:

03-07-11-18-25, Bonus: 4

(three, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

