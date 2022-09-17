Read full article on original website
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
Oregon tuition-free preschool delayed by weeks or months, families frustrated by lack of answers
Thousands of Oregon families who expected their children to start tuition-free state-provided preschool at the beginning of September have been told those plans are on hold and remain confused when their children will start school. The delay was caused by understaffing in the Early Learning Division, which has overseen the...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
WWEEK
The Oregon Health Authority Says Measure 110 Treatment Network Finally Ready
Oregon’s first-in-the-nation experiment at shifting its response to drug use from law enforcement to treatment has gotten off to a slow start, but officials said today that the lengthy process of issuing grants totaling about $300 million to addiction service providers is complete. “Including the initial Access to Care...
KTVZ
Agencies working to recover missing paddleboarder in Oregon
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach on Monday after a person last seen paddleboarding disappeared in the Columbia River. Speaking to FOX 12, the U.S. Coast Guard said the paddleboarder was a 42-year-old man who was seen struggling before going underwater and not coming back up.
pdxpipeline.com
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Zombies needed for Portland’s annual ‘Thriller’ dance
Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform "Thriller" before Halloween and is looking for dancers.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
focushillsboro.com
In Oregon, There Are More Than 1000 Housing Units Being Built For Persons Who Are Permanently Homeless
By 2023, Oregon Housing and Community Services expect to have built at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide, surpassing its 2019 target. The aim reflected a change in goals for the organization’s five-year housing plan, which was published in 2019, according to Andrea Bell, director of OHSC. Historically, the agency has concentrated on providing low-cost, affordable housing that is based on a percentage of the median income.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
kptv.com
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
