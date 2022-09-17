ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-15-17-22-38

(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $509,000

The Associated Press

2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation's third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won. The two, who followed the lead of the vast majority of winners who choose to remain anonymous, had until Sept. 27 to opt in favor of the lump sum payment, said Emilia Mazur, spokeswoman for Camelot Illinois, the private manager of the Illinois Lottery. The Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win. Illinois is one of at least 16 states where winners can remain anonymous. Lottery officials said the two people have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors to support the claim process — something experts recommend lottery winners do.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

MA Lottery

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (four, five, eight, sixteen, nineteen; Lucky Ball: nine) (seven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. Numbers Evening. 2-7-4-3 (two, seven, four, three) Numbers Midday. 8-0-6-4 (eight, zero, six, four) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here's everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia's general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here's everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Abrams attacks Kemp on hospitals, abortion in Athens speech

Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech where she talked about the state's technical college system and sought to tie incumbent Governor Brian Kemp to the recent closure of one of Atlanta's two level 1 trauma centers. "I'm here for those families that...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev'von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states

Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That's because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.  Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

