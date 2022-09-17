Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
05-15-17-22-38
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $509,000
