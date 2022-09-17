ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Freeport pulls off thrilling victory over Cottondale

By Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

COTTONDALE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Freeport football team pulls out a 36-32 road victory in action-packed game over Cottondale on Friday night.

Freeport improves to 2-2 and will host Chipley on Friday, September 23.

Cottondale falls to 1-2 and will visit North Bay Haven on Friday, September 23.

