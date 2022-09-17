Freeport pulls off thrilling victory over Cottondale
COTTONDALE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Freeport football team pulls out a 36-32 road victory in action-packed game over Cottondale on Friday night.
Freeport improves to 2-2 and will host Chipley on Friday, September 23.
Cottondale falls to 1-2 and will visit North Bay Haven on Friday, September 23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0