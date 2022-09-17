ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent

Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Kevin Durant
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item

Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
