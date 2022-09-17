Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
TMZ.com
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team
Former NBA All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas disputed a report from HoopsHype that he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
