Wild pitch sinks Rockers

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 4-3 decision at PeoplesBank Park on Friday night.

A night after clinching a playoff berth in the upcoming Atlantic League playoffs, the Rockers fielded an usual line-up, starting shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo in left field, utility player J.R. DiSarcina in center and catcher Roldani Baldwin in right. It marked the first appearance of the season in the outfield for all three.