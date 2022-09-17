Read full article on original website
Related
INTERMIX Partners with Affirm to Bring Shoppers Flexible Ways to Pay
NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- INTERMIX, the trend-setting fashion boutique for designer clothing, shoes, bags and more, announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Eligible shoppers can choose flexible and transparent ways to pay for the designers and brands they love across INTERMIX online, in-store, and Designer Re/Mix hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005374/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Miami Herald
Safety comes first at railroad tracks | Opinion
Rail Safety Week is Sept. 19-25 throughout North America. Although most Americans today know the dangers associated with drunk or distracted driving, or texting while crossing the street, not enough attention is given to the dangerous and illegal risks people take around railroad tracks.
Comments / 0