ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunder has returned to Western New York. A weak area of low pressure system will be passing just to the north of Rochester during the next 24 hours. As a result, the chance of rain will be highest for Monday morning right into the early afternoon when there is the potential for a few downpours. High Pressure will arrive by later Tuesday and early Wednesday which will bring a return to dry weather.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO