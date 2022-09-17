ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WHEC TV-10

Plan Your Vote: Everything you need to know about voting in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The general election is on Tuesday, November 8. Here are some important deadlines to keep in mind. For the general election, you don’t have to register with a political party but you must register to vote. Some key races in New York State include:. Governor.
ELECTIONS
WHEC TV-10

Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
INCOME TAX
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: NYS Mesonet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When it comes to weather forecasting it is most important to have good, high quality data available before you even make a forecast. New York State Mesonet does exactly that. This network was developed back in 2014 and has 126 individual weather stations that are located all across the New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

Plastic Pollution and You, teaching kids about plastics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Sea Grant has created a lesson plan directly dedicated to plastic pollution and the human influence, and it has already been used by some teachers across the state. “So it’s a 15 activity curriculum and it moves kids, and anyone who works with it,...
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The Change of Seasons in the Forecast and the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunder has returned to Western New York. A weak area of low pressure system will be passing just to the north of Rochester during the next 24 hours. As a result, the chance of rain will be highest for Monday morning right into the early afternoon when there is the potential for a few downpours. High Pressure will arrive by later Tuesday and early Wednesday which will bring a return to dry weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
GREECE, NY

