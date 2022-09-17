Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Plan Your Vote: Everything you need to know about voting in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The general election is on Tuesday, November 8. Here are some important deadlines to keep in mind. For the general election, you don’t have to register with a political party but you must register to vote. Some key races in New York State include:. Governor.
WHEC TV-10
Local organization, Monroe County Legislator leading “Boots on the Ground” relief effort for Puerto Rico
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s already been one day since Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a trail of devastation. On Monday several Rochester area organizations already started collecting hurricane relief supplies that will soon make its way to the battered American Commonwealth. One local organization, and...
WHEC TV-10
Puerto Rico native, studying at U of R, fearful for family amidst Hurricane Fiona
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “I’m calling my family as constantly as I can, to make sure they’re ok, and safe, because you never know how these things can go,” was the first thing Pamela Alvarez said when we asked her how her family is doing. Families...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
WHEC TV-10
DEC announces search for Deputy Commissioner of Climate Change, Air Resources and Energy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday a national search to identify a new Deputy Commissioner of Climate Change, Air Resources, and Energy. The Deputy Commissioner will oversee the implementation of strategies to achieve clean and healthy air quality for all New...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: NYS Mesonet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When it comes to weather forecasting it is most important to have good, high quality data available before you even make a forecast. New York State Mesonet does exactly that. This network was developed back in 2014 and has 126 individual weather stations that are located all across the New York State.
WHEC TV-10
After rain delays, concrete poured for new skatepark in Town of Sweden
SWEDEN, N.Y. – Construction is underway on a new skatepark in the Town of Sweden. The Town supervisor posted a picture of the progress on Tuesday. After some rain delays, concrete was poured for part of the park. The park is being built by Spohn Ranch, and they hope...
WHEC TV-10
Plastic Pollution and You, teaching kids about plastics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Sea Grant has created a lesson plan directly dedicated to plastic pollution and the human influence, and it has already been used by some teachers across the state. “So it’s a 15 activity curriculum and it moves kids, and anyone who works with it,...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: The Change of Seasons in the Forecast and the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunder has returned to Western New York. A weak area of low pressure system will be passing just to the north of Rochester during the next 24 hours. As a result, the chance of rain will be highest for Monday morning right into the early afternoon when there is the potential for a few downpours. High Pressure will arrive by later Tuesday and early Wednesday which will bring a return to dry weather.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
WHEC TV-10
Mount Morris man facing felony charges after threatening others with gun
LEICESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Mount Morris resident on felony weapons charges. On Sept. 9, deputies responded to an address on Kingston Road in the town of Leicester for the report of a male with a gun and threatening others.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
