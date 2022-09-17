LPSS breaks ground for new Prairie Elementary School building

There will soon be a new Prairie Elementary.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, September 16, 2022 on the 22- acre site. Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improve school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.

The new building is expected to be completed by the start of the next school year.

KATC spoke to Lafayette Parish Superintendent of Schools Irma Trosclair about the new edition, her reactions express excitement for students and staff in the community.