Clarinda sweeps Mount Ayr with steady serving, balanced offense
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night. The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. "We were in a little...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
(UNDATED) -- A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers indicate the measure would pass by double digits among all demographic groups in the state.
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
