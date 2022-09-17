HOUSTON - Officials say a driver died overnight Sunday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a wall in west Harris County, causing it to catch fire. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 15900 block of Westheimer Rd. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. It soon left the roadway before crashing into a wall, causing it to catch fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO