Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Child hospitalized following major two-vehicle crash in west Harris County
KATY, Texas - A child was rushed to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County. Details are limited so it's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, traffic investigators were called to Grand Parkway and Katy Fwy for a major crash involving two vehicles.
fox26houston.com
Deputy struck by vehicle while working extra job directing traffic
A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while working an extra job directing traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eldridge, officials say. According to the sheriff’s...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect
TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY ARRESTS 3 IN HOMICIDE OF 16-YEAR-OLD WHOSE BODY WAS DUMPED NEAR PLUM GROVE
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in Liberty County, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen alive at work. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19; Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20; and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, have been charged with murder. Alvarez-Flores...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash
SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.
fox26houston.com
Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Driver killed in fiery crash after losing control of SUV on Westheimer Rd.
HOUSTON - Officials say a driver died overnight Sunday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a wall in west Harris County, causing it to catch fire. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 15900 block of Westheimer Rd. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. It soon left the roadway before crashing into a wall, causing it to catch fire.
fox26houston.com
New lawsuit filed against Harris County deputy who shot unarmed man in 2018
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Danny Ray Thomas, an unarmed Houston man who was killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy in 2018, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer who shot him. Thomas’ children, parents, and sister stood on the steps of the Harris County...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old child found dead inside shooting victim's vehicle in Houston
HOUSTON - We're learning new information following a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston parking lot. Authorities have recovered a shooting victim's vehicle on the 5900 block of Elm around 6 p.m. with an approximately 2-year-old child found dead inside. Houston police said it all began earlier in the day...
fox26houston.com
Driver's car goes up in flames, killing them after hit-and-run in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY
Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
fox26houston.com
Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought
HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan saved a woman from an attacker and ended up pistol whipped and hospitalized. But Simon Mancilla Sr. says, although he was seriously injured, he would do it all again. It happened in North Houston. A woman had just a left a check cashing store on...
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
Comments / 3