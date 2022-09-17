ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

Child hospitalized following major two-vehicle crash in west Harris County

KATY, Texas - A child was rushed to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County. Details are limited so it's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, traffic investigators were called to Grand Parkway and Katy Fwy for a major crash involving two vehicles.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Deputy struck by vehicle while working extra job directing traffic

A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while working an extra job directing traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eldridge, officials say. According to the sheriff’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect

TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed in fiery crash after losing control of SUV on Westheimer Rd.

HOUSTON - Officials say a driver died overnight Sunday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a wall in west Harris County, causing it to catch fire. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 15900 block of Westheimer Rd. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. It soon left the roadway before crashing into a wall, causing it to catch fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2-year-old child found dead inside shooting victim's vehicle in Houston

HOUSTON - We're learning new information following a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston parking lot. Authorities have recovered a shooting victim's vehicle on the 5900 block of Elm around 6 p.m. with an approximately 2-year-old child found dead inside. Houston police said it all began earlier in the day...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver's car goes up in flames, killing them after hit-and-run in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY

Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX

