ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

CHS JV Football Beats Cameron 16-8

The Chillicothe Hornets JV team took down Cameron 16-8 on Monday. Hubby Ralls caught a touchdown pass from Oliver Perry from 40 yards out. Gavin Funk tacked on the two point conversion with his reception in the end zone. Jaishon White had a 50 yard scoop and score touchdown, and he added on the two point conversion as well with a catch in the end zone.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Girls Golf Takes 1st Place At Sedalia Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Girls Golf team received 1st place in the Class 1/2 division at the Sedalia Tournament on Monday. The Lady Hornets shot a team score of 401. Skylar Powers – 95 (3rd place) Izzy Montgomery – 101 (t. 5th place) Caylee Anderson – 101 (t....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Winners of 5K run in Gallatin announced

A 5K run was one of the events held on Saturday during the Gallatin Chautauqua. Winners have been announced in the men’s and women’s divisions. The top three placings in the men’s division were won by Gabriel Hacking, Paul Chapman, and Landon Corwin. The first through third...
GALLATIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Chillicothe, MO
Education
kchi.com

CMS Softball Stays Undefeated With 11-1 Win Over Macon

The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improves their record to 5-0 with an 11-1 win against Macon on Monday night. Landry Marsh started out on the mound facing nine batters in two innings. Landry allowed one hit, one run, walked one, and struck out four batters. Hope Donoho pitched the last two innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out three.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

School Board Approves Tuition Increases

Tuition for the Chillicothe High School and Grand River Technical School was increased for the 2023/24 school year. The Chillicothe School Board approved the increases as part of Tuesday’s meeting. For the High School, Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the tuition is set so sending schools can properly budget...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Six Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Homecoming#Homecoming Queen#Dance#Highschool
kchi.com

Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off

Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off is Saturday. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. The fall event is Saturday, from 9:00 am to Noon at the old pellet building on Brunswick Street. This is for residential items only, not from...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident

A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
STANBERRY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns

A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties

Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday

Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
RAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI

A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest

A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy