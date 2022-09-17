Read full article on original website
kchi.com
CHS JV Football Beats Cameron 16-8
The Chillicothe Hornets JV team took down Cameron 16-8 on Monday. Hubby Ralls caught a touchdown pass from Oliver Perry from 40 yards out. Gavin Funk tacked on the two point conversion with his reception in the end zone. Jaishon White had a 50 yard scoop and score touchdown, and he added on the two point conversion as well with a catch in the end zone.
kchi.com
Girls Golf Takes 1st Place At Sedalia Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Girls Golf team received 1st place in the Class 1/2 division at the Sedalia Tournament on Monday. The Lady Hornets shot a team score of 401. Skylar Powers – 95 (3rd place) Izzy Montgomery – 101 (t. 5th place) Caylee Anderson – 101 (t....
kttn.com
Winners of 5K run in Gallatin announced
A 5K run was one of the events held on Saturday during the Gallatin Chautauqua. Winners have been announced in the men’s and women’s divisions. The top three placings in the men’s division were won by Gabriel Hacking, Paul Chapman, and Landon Corwin. The first through third...
kchi.com
Boys Soccer Uses Pair Of Hat Tricks To Capture 7-1 Win Over Benton
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Benton by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday night to even their MEC record at 3-3. Wyatt Brandsgaard and Jacob Adams tallied three goals a piece to each get their first hat tricks of the season. Wyatt Brandsgaard got the scoring...
kchi.com
CMS Softball Stays Undefeated With 11-1 Win Over Macon
The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improves their record to 5-0 with an 11-1 win against Macon on Monday night. Landry Marsh started out on the mound facing nine batters in two innings. Landry allowed one hit, one run, walked one, and struck out four batters. Hope Donoho pitched the last two innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out three.
kchi.com
School Board Approves Tuition Increases
Tuition for the Chillicothe High School and Grand River Technical School was increased for the 2023/24 school year. The Chillicothe School Board approved the increases as part of Tuesday’s meeting. For the High School, Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the tuition is set so sending schools can properly budget...
bethanyclipper.com
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
kchi.com
Six Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
kchi.com
Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off is Saturday. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. The fall event is Saturday, from 9:00 am to Noon at the old pellet building on Brunswick Street. This is for residential items only, not from...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Bids Totaling $1.35 Million Awarded For Livingston Co. Bridge Projects
Total bids of $1.35 million dollars for the rehab of nine bridges were awarded to contractors by the Livingston County Commission. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says this will extend the life of the bridges considered among the worst in the county. The bids were received September 13th and reviewed by...
Missouri woman injured after car strikes semi's trailer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Melysa E. Olney, 30, Stanberry, was northbound on Highway 752 south of Interstate 229 in St. Joseph. The car crossed the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Investigators: School bus driver was momentarily distracted before bus overturned in Clay County
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — Officials in Clay County, Missouri, say a school bus driver has been ticketed after her bus was involved in a rollover crash with students on board last week. The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit has finished its investigation into the Sept. 12 bus...
kttn.com
Chillicothe man life-flighted to Liberty Hospital after big rig overturns
A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th. An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning. The truck was totaled...
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
kttn.com
Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI
A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
