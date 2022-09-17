The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improves their record to 5-0 with an 11-1 win against Macon on Monday night. Landry Marsh started out on the mound facing nine batters in two innings. Landry allowed one hit, one run, walked one, and struck out four batters. Hope Donoho pitched the last two innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO