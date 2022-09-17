ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter

ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
GREENVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'

DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
DEXTER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, MO
Sports
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Farmington, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Football
City
Farmington, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Education
Farmington, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
semoball.com

Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential

DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
semoball.com

Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'

Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
BELL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident

Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Knights#Ksim Radio
KFVS12

Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff man killed in crash

On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Water in Piedmont, Mo. tests positive for E. coli

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Piedmont, Missouri is under a boil order because of E. coli in their water. City officials say a bird got into the filter system and died. At Clearwater High School, hallways are empty. “We had some rumors that it was more than just a typical boil...
PIEDMONT, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County

A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
BARNHART, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy