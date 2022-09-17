ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
ALASKA STATE
wiproud.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
wiproud.com

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy