Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweeps to region win over Dacula
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night. Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson hands Archer first region loss
LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory. The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood defeats rival Parkview in region softball
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Parkview 7-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday. Rachel Clark and Lorelei Sullivan combined to pitch seven innings and hold the Panthers to a run. Clark started and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits. Sullivan pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Gavin Zoeller commits to Augusta
North Gwinnett senior Gavin Zoeller committed Tuesday night to the Augusta University baseball program. Zoeller is a left-handed pitcher and an outfielder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Olivia Duncan's one-hitter, career-high 13 strikeouts key Buford win
BUFORD — Olivia Duncan’s one-hitter and career-high 13 strikeouts with no walks carried Buford’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Walnut Grove on Monday. Duncan (8-0) pitched all seven innings and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when she gave up a leadoff home run to Malorie Watson.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic
Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Comments / 0