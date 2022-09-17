Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential
DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
semoball.com
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL (now featuring area leaders): Games kick off a day early
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. Football starts early this week with a pair of Thursday night games as Sikeston hosts Poplar Bluff in a SEMO North game and Portageville travels to Charleston in a SEMO South game. As reported earlier, a shortage of football officials in...
247Sports
Combo guard Marqueas Bell commits to Southeast Missouri
Southeast Missouri State added a key target from the high school class of 2023 on Monday night when they added an in state prospect. Fresh off of an official visit to SEMO, 6-foot-3 combo guard Marqueas Bell of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill tells 247Sports that he has committed to head coach Brad Korn and the Redhawks.
semoball.com
Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'
DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff lowers times, avoids DQs in meet win over Cape Central
POPLAR BLUFF — After losing by three points to Jackson in a meet Friday during which they were disqualified in four events, Poplar Bluff swimmers were in those same events Tuesday. The Mules won all but two events and didn’t get a single DQ in beating Cape Central 110-56...
semoball.com
Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'
Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
semoball.com
Second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Malden Country Club
The Malden Country Club hosted the second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on Monday. In honor of the late Carl Townsend, former principal and superintendent of Malden schools, the tournament raises money to present two graduating seniors of Malden with a $2,000 scholarship. According to Townsend’s son, Carl Townsend...
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University to sell property on Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University is looking to sell a property that formerly housed the University’s honors program. The property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau housed the university’s Jane Stephens Honors Program until the program was moved into Memorial Hall during the spring semester.
wsiu.org
A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro
A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Schools Placed on Soft Lockdown Tuesday
The Obion County School System was placed on a “soft lockdown” earlier today. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure following a reported threat in a neighboring county. When law enforcement officials ruled the threat no longer existed, schools returned to...
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Full board to decide Monday on parole for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a West Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faced his first chance at freedom. On Tuesday, two board members questioned the now 39-year-old Carneal. Carneal told them, if he were to be released, he...
