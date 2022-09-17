ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential

DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
247Sports

Combo guard Marqueas Bell commits to Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri State added a key target from the high school class of 2023 on Monday night when they added an in state prospect. Fresh off of an official visit to SEMO, 6-foot-3 combo guard Marqueas Bell of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill tells 247Sports that he has committed to head coach Brad Korn and the Redhawks.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'

DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
DEXTER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
Charleston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
semoball.com

Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'

Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
BELL CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Simmons
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
wsiu.org

A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro

A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Harris#American Football#The Kelly Hawks
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff man killed in crash

On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Schools Placed on Soft Lockdown Tuesday

The Obion County School System was placed on a “soft lockdown” earlier today. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure following a reported threat in a neighboring county. When law enforcement officials ruled the threat no longer existed, schools returned to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Crews respond to Scott City house fire

Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County

Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy