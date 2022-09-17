ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Spotlight Game: Hallsville looses on the road to Kilgore 41-20

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niRJV_0hz4D6sq00

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Hallsville Bobcats loose on the road to Kilgore 41-20

Hallsville’s Josh Strickland has the Bobcats off to a 3-0 start in 2022

The final score was: 41-20

Next week, Hallsville will be on the road playing Texas High, while Kilgore will head to Palestine to take on the Wildcats.

Second-year head coach Josh Strickland is excited to be back in purple country to help turn around his alma mater.

“I’ve always bled purple because I’m from here, the chance to be able to come back to your hometown, I feel like I’m living the dream of being the head coach of the program that you played for in high school but I tell these guys all the time the most fun you will have playing is high school and the fact that I get to come back and be the head coach of my hometown its been awesome and great,” explains Strickland.

Coach Strickland also feels a tough non-district schedule is preparing them to make a run down the stretch and hopefully get into the playoffs.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud commits to Alabama

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One of the top recruits in the country made his college commitment Monday morning in Tyler, as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is a four-star recruit and before Monday had narrowed his decision down to Alabama and Oklahoma. While he appreciated coach […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Kilgore, TX
Sports
Hallsville, TX
Sports
City
Palestine, TX
State
Texas State
Kilgore, TX
Football
Kilgore, TX
Education
Hallsville, TX
Education
City
Kilgore, TX
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola takes down Bullard by one point in Week 4

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Yellowjackets beat the Bullard Panthers by one point in a close football game on Friday night. The final score was: 44-43 Next week, Bullard will head to Carthage to take on the Bulldogs in the first week of district play, while Mineola will head to Mount Vernon in their […]
MINEOLA, TX
101.5 KNUE

TxDOT: Should Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, TX Be Widened to 6 Lanes?

In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?. There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Strickland
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage remains undefeated after 42-0 win over Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs are 4-0 for the season after winning over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday night. The final score was: 42-0 Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to face the Bullard Panthers in Carthage for their first district game of the season. Marshall will play at home against Pine […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#On The Road#East Texas#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wildcats#Local Sports Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Classic Rock 96.1

Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas

There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD approves $315,722 for new band instruments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved $315,722 to buy new band instruments for middle school students. “We are putting horns in students’ hands that should not be used due to safety and hygiene issues,” LISD Director of Bands, Rhonda Daniel said. Increased participation in band means that certain […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy