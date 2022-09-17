Read full article on original website
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson hands Archer first region loss
LOGANVILLE — Grayson handed Region 4-AAAAAAA softball leader Archer its first region loss Tuesday, rolling to a 13-5 victory. The Rams improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Archer falls to 8-8 and 6-1 in the region. The Tigers hold a slim lead on Brookwood (6-2) in the region, while Grayson closed the gap on third-place Parkview (5-3).
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweeps to region win over Dacula
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night. Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Olivia Duncan's one-hitter, career-high 13 strikeouts key Buford win
BUFORD — Olivia Duncan’s one-hitter and career-high 13 strikeouts with no walks carried Buford’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Walnut Grove on Monday. Duncan (8-0) pitched all seven innings and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when she gave up a leadoff home run to Malorie Watson.
Brookwood defeats rival Parkview in region softball
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Parkview 7-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball on Tuesday. Rachel Clark and Lorelei Sullivan combined to pitch seven innings and hold the Panthers to a run. Clark started and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits. Sullivan pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic
Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
North Gwinnett's Gavin Zoeller commits to Augusta
North Gwinnett senior Gavin Zoeller committed Tuesday night to the Augusta University baseball program. Zoeller is a left-handed pitcher and an outfielder.
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz, Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci earn Gwinnett running honors
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
Remains found in car are those of missing Covington woman
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that remains found inside a vehicle off Interstate 20 Sept. 12 are those of a missing Covington woman. Yolanda Brown, 53, went missing Sept. 2 after meeting up with a man she connected with online at a pub in Hapeville. Brown reportedly left the pub to drive home but never arrived.
Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen
The family of 17-year-old Kaylee Jones say they're offering $5000 for any information that will help them find the missing teen. Her family says she was last seen at her home in Carrollton in June.
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia
Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta
For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident is causing heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road. No word on any injuries or full details of this incident. News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we gather more details.
Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
