SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges after accusations of domestic battery. Police say on September 13, Derek Massey, 31, of Shelbyville, made physical contact in an insulting or provoking nature with a family or household member in that he struck the victim with his hand. Police also say that Massey pushed the victim in an insulting manner.

