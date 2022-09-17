Read full article on original website
Mt. Zion brings in certified therapy dog to help students
MT. ZION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Patterson the therapy dog is the new kid at school in Mt. Zion. Jessica Hill is in her first year as a social worker at Mt. Zion High School. She said bringing her dog Patterson into school with her has shown great benefits to students.
Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
52nd Lincoln Railsplitting festival
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Railsplitting festival was back for its 52nd year. Competitors from around the area came together to compete in multiple railsplitting-themed events. Some of the events were tomahawk throwing and timed railsplitting. The free event showcased local vendors selling herbs, crafts, fossils, and many...
$150,000 in grants coming to Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana area will be receiving $150,000 in grants. Champaign-Urbana funds will go towards regional market analysis that focuses on office, retail and industrial spaces in the area. “This area has proven to be an attraction for people in recent years, though it has still...
Man sentenced for stealing lawn mower, motorcycle
TOWER HILL, Ill. (WICS) — A Tower Hill man learned his sentence on Monday. Elijah Keppler, 28, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. We're told that on June...
Teenager shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 7:48 p.m. on Friday. The shooting took place at the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign. Police say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old from Champaign with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to...
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
Man arrested for domestic battery
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges after accusations of domestic battery. Police say on September 13, Derek Massey, 31, of Shelbyville, made physical contact in an insulting or provoking nature with a family or household member in that he struck the victim with his hand. Police also say that Massey pushed the victim in an insulting manner.
Man crashes car after being shot at in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday. We're told it happened at 7:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bloomington Road. Police say the victim was driving when his car was shot at. This caused the driver, a 22-year-old Champaign man, to...
Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Four people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Danville. Danville Police Department says the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday. We're told a Jeep was traveling northbound on Bowman Ave at a high rate of speed and went airborne over...
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
Le Roy homes damaged following weekend storm
LE ROY, Ill. (WCCU) — Families across Le Roy are picking up after their homes and vehicles were damaged from the storm over the weekend. It was a dramatic night for resident Denique White and his girlfriend, Riley McCleland, after a tree came crashing into their home. The damage...
Mahomet-Seymour teacher union agree to new contract, avoid strike
MAHOMET, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association, MSEA, and the board of directors on Tuesday reached a tentative agreement to a new contract, according to the Illinois Education Association-NEA. The next step is for the MSEA membership and the BOE to hold separate ratification votes. If the...
