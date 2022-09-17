Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists continue to dig into downtown Wilmington’s history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years. The group...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach begins removal of lifeguard stands for offseason
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue are in the process of removing all of the lifeguard stands along the shore for the season. They say guards will still be patrolling and responding on ATVs and trucks. With Hurricane Fiona moving further north towards the...
columbuscountynews.com
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates
(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve. The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park. The event...
WECT
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause. In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington provides update on $3.5 million Front Street construction work
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work is progressing on construction work along Front Street in downtown Wilmington. The second phase of the Front Street Improvement Project starts this week, according to the City of Wilmington. Crews will begin demolition in the 300 block of Front Street (between Grace and Walnut...
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade setting sail Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Veterans Appreciation Boat parade is being held this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach. The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 10th but was rescheduled due to bad weather. Saturday’s fun is planned to kick off at noon, inside Masonboro...
Walking paths along Summersill Elementary School concerning to parents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, Summersill Elementary School has a few walking paths connecting the school to the surrounding neighborhoods. Some parents who have kids that walk to and from school feel they aren’t well maintained enough. Rick Wittman lives around Summersill Elementary and his third-grade daughter walks to and from school each […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now. The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day. Tickets are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
