Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro schools 4 weeks into the 2022-23 school year
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro School District is in its 4th week of the new school year. So far so good according to Superintendent Dr. Jon Isaacson. Dr. Isaacson adds they already have had snow day call off inquires. Recently the Hillsboro School District held its POW/MIA recognition football game. Before the...
mymoinfo.com
Central Rebels Join The Cole’s Tractor And Equipment Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Central Rebels joined the Regional Radio Sports Team last (Tuesday) night at Applebees in Farmington for the Cole’s Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Rebels are undefeated through the first four weeks of the season, Central wideout Ty Schweiss says a lot of skill guys return from the District Championship squad from last year.
mymoinfo.com
Bake It To A Million
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
mymoinfo.com
Robert Allen Boyd – Service 9/24/22
Robert Allen Boyd of St Louis died July 3rd at the age of 81. A memorial service will be Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
mymoinfo.com
Valley School Board Met Last Week
(Caledonia) Thursday’s school board meeting at the Valley district in Caledonia began with the reading of a letter from Bryson Funeral Home. Superintendent Jason Samples explains. The Valley School Board also voted to bring back a program for teachers that has been absent from the district for a few...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold teen injured in accident on HWY 30
An Arnold teenager was injured in a three-car accident on Highway 30 at La Kenny Lane on Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ellis Newman, driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado pick-up was making a left turn from 30 onto La Kenny and failed to yield to a 2008 Mercedes CLS driven by 20-year-old Chad Mask of Arnold, the truck then spun after the impact and struck a 2022 Chevy Colorado driven by 58-year old John Wintergalen of St. Louis. The only person injured in the accident was 19-year-old Alexis Stanfill of Arnold who was a passenger in the Mercedes. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 9:15 Saturday morning. Newman was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
mymoinfo.com
Pacific man injured in motorcycle accident
A Pacific man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Route F south of Bogey Hill Drive on Sunday night. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year-old James Williams was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson south on F and struck a deer in the roadway. Williams was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Louis with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 7:30 Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Hospital Jefferson & Jefferson College teaming up for Pathways in Nursing Program
(Jefferson County) There’s a need for more nurses across this country. Here in Jefferson County, Jefferson College and Mercy Hospital Jefferson are working together to meet that need. Both the college and hospital are collaborating on the Pathways in Nursing Program. Amy McDaniel is the director of nursing at...
mymoinfo.com
Parkland Health Center Expansion Plans
(Farmington) Parkland Health Center is expanding it’s Farmington location. Hospital President Annette Schnable says they’ve purchased about 7 acres of land next to the hospital. She says one of the first things they plan on doing is to construct a new medical office building. In addition, Schnable says...
mymoinfo.com
Charles M. Brown – Service 9/24/22 At 11 A.M.
Charles M. Brown of Friedheim died Sunday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Charles Brown is Saturday morning from 7:30 until 11 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Timothy Michael Tarrillion – Service 9/22/22 11 a.m.
Timothy Michael Tarrillion of Perryville died last Thursday at the age of 36. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle with burial in the St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday morning starting at 8;30 at St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Traditional Music Festival is this weekend
Vector illustration, Acoustic guitar on the red background concert flyer template. (Festus) The 32nd annual Traditional Music Festival returns to Crites Memorial Park in Festus this weekend. George Portz is the founder and organizer of the annual events. He says those in attendance will see many different styles of music.
mymoinfo.com
Festus police happy with proposed city budget
(Festus) The Festus City Council heard the first reading of the city’s new budget proposal during a council meeting last week. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis is happy with all the items that have been placed on the budget for the PD. We asked Chief Lewis what items his...
mymoinfo.com
Joan Elizabeth McWilliams – Service 9/23/22
Joan Elizabeth McWilliams of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Joan McWilliams will be Friday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Paul Anthony Simon — Funeral Mass 9/21/22 10 A.M.
Paul Anthony Simon of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday (9/14), he was 37 years old. The funeral mass will be Wednesday (9/21) morning at 10 at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Paul Simon will be Tuesday (9/20) evening...
mymoinfo.com
Orin Zeno Forbes – Service 9/22/22 11 a.m.
Zeno Forbes of Desloge died Saturday at the age of 80. The funeral service will take place Thursday at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Germania Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday at 5 o’clock and again Thursday...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
mymoinfo.com
Bobby Gene Culbertson — Service 9/22/22 11 A.M.
Bobby Gene Culbertson of Festus passed away Saturday (9/17), he was 86 years old. The visitation for Bobby Culbertson will be Thursday (9/22) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Faith Baptist Church in Festus. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Comments / 0