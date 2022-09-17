ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nome, AK

Video: Typhoon Merbok remnant hits Western Alaska

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAouT_0hz4CoPE00

The first big storm of the fall season is pummeling Western Alaska, with winds expected to increase in Nome throughout the night, peaking at 3 am on Sept. 17.

In coastal communities of Elim and Koyuk, around 90 miles from Nome, the water could be as much as 17 feet above the normal high tide line, the National Weather Service warned. In Nome, the water could be 14 feet above normal levels for what is expected to be a multi-day storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foiEg_0hz4CoPE00

The buoy 310 nautical miles north of Adak reported waves at or above 35 feet for 12 hours straight today, peaking over 50 feet, the National Weather Service said. Winds gusted to at least 60 knots for 11 straight hours, peaking over 65 knots. Waves north of Adak could reach higher than 54 feet.

AccuWeather reports this is a remnant of Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September. It has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm. AccuWeather meteorologists warn the massive storm will hit areas of western Alaska with the force of a hurricane this weekend.

“Even though Tropical Wind and Rainstorm Merbok will gradually lose intensity as it travels northeastward across the Bering Sea and approaches the western coast of Alaska, it will still pack a tremendous punch in terms of wind, seas and precipitation,” the weather site warned.

All flights to and from Nome were canceled on Friday due to the high winds. Bering Air said it would open at 7:15 am Saturday if weather permits.

You can watch the weather and waves along Nome’s waterfront at the webcam on Main Street at this link. It refreshes continuously. Here is a clip of what the beach at Nome looked like at 7:30 pm on Sept. 16:

Must Read Alaska

Nome’s Bering Sea Bar and Grill is in ashes

As the wind and rain raged on on Saturday, a fire destroyed the Bering Sea Bar and Grill along the Nome waterfront and Front Street. Residents of the adjacent building heard several explosions before the restaurant was quickly engulfed in flames. The historic Nugget Inn next door was able to be saved by the Nome Volunteer Fire Department, which razed the restaurant in order to prevent the fire from spreading during the 30-50 mph winds. The explosions may have been propane tanks. It’s unclear if part of the hotel was damaged.
NOME, AK
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding

One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
COLORADO STATE
Must Read Alaska

Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled

A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IOWA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
UTAH STATE
Must Read Alaska

Senators and Peltola urge Deb Haaland to permit Willow

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congresswoman Mary Peltola today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, urging her Bureau of Land Management to complete the permitting process for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska by the end of the year, so that construction can start this winter.
ALASKA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Must Read Alaska

Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state

Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
Must Read Alaska

Second Amendment: Alaska Attorney Gen. Taylor signs warning to credit card companies tracking gun sales

A coalition of 24 states’ attorneys general, including Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, signed a letter alerting the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a “merchant category code” for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

