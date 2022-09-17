ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Liberty-Eylau comes out on top in a battle of the unbeaten teams against Atlanta

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards came out on top on Friday night after a battle of the unbeaten teams against Atlanta.

Play of the Night: Lobo D.K. Reese flips in for the score

The final score was: 16-7

Next week, Liberty-Eylau will head to Sulphur Springs, while Atlanta will host Brook Hill.

