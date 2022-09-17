Read full article on original website
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
fox44news.com
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
townandtourist.com
25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston (Diverse & Delicious!)
The best restaurants are known and highly rated for their unique, amazing, and delicious cuisines, both local and intercontinental dishes, alongside their excellent customer service. These also must be kept in mind when fishing for a nice black restaurant to eat in Houston.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
defendernetwork.com
Game Highlights: James Madison HS v. Sharpstown HS
(Houston) James Madison HS senior running Back Chase Devaughn and freshman athlete Dontreal “Paco” Fischer created 300+ yards and 7 TDs of offense in a dominating 54-0 victory over Sharpstown HS. Junior left tackle Nicolas Golden was a man amongst boys. Watch out for the blind side block....
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
Student athlete Trellis Sykes took a shortcut in 1994 that had a fatal ending. She was hit on the head, raped and murdered in a field of tall weeds.
12-foot alligator spotted on road in Atascocita subdivision captured by Pct. 4 deputies, video show
What's with all these gators in and around the Houston area?! 🐊 Just a week ago a gator was captured in Cinco Ranch. This week, an even bigger one was captured in Atascocita.
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco
WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
fox44news.com
Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
fox44news.com
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
baylorlariat.com
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
