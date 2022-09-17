WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.

WACO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO