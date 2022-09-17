Read full article on original website
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Traffic Collision near Vandenberg Village Left Multiple Casualties. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that...
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl
A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert
Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a "Sound of Music" singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Could pulling water out of thin air help Californians beat the drought?
David Hertz has set up an innovative system that pulls 2,000 liters of water out of the air every day for his Malibu property.
Moorpark College students react to future ban on the sale of gas powered vehicles
A climate-change related executive order was issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in legislation published on Sept. 23, 2020. The order states that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in-state must be zero-emission vehicles, also referred to as ZEV’s. Transportation, as of now, accounts for 50%...
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide
Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash
A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
Original Owners Selling the Brewhouse
After nearly a quarter-century of brewing beers, serving burgers, and showcasing bands, the original owners of the Brewhouse are selling their beloved restaurant and brewery on West Montecito Street in Santa Barbara. The new owners — both longtime customers raised on the Mesa, one a current employee — plan to bring renewed energy and much-needed investment to the establishment, which is the oldest brewery in town.
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
