Ventura, CA

foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Traffic Collision near Vandenberg Village Left Multiple Casualties. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl

A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert

Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a "Sound of Music" singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
foxla.com

Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide

Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash

A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Original Owners Selling the Brewhouse

After nearly a quarter-century of brewing beers, serving burgers, and showcasing bands, the original owners of the Brewhouse are selling their beloved restaurant and brewery on West Montecito Street in Santa Barbara. The new owners — both longtime customers raised on the Mesa, one a current employee — plan to bring renewed energy and much-needed investment to the establishment, which is the oldest brewery in town.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA

